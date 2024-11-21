Percheron Therapeutics to Issue 3 Million Options

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited has announced its plan to issue 3 million unquoted options, each exercisable at $0.083 per share, by November 25, 2024. This move could potentially attract investors looking for opportunities in the biotech sector, as the options are set with an attractive exercise price. The issuance reflects the company’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and expand its market presence.

