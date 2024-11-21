News & Insights

Percheron Therapeutics Faces First Strike Amidst New Trials

November 21, 2024 — 12:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were decided by a poll. Notably, the adoption of the Remuneration Report was met with more than 25% opposition, marking a first strike under Australian corporate law. The company continues to focus on its lead therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, with new trial data expected soon.

