Percheron Therapeutics Faces First Strike Amidst New Trials

Percheron Therapeutics Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were decided by a poll. Notably, the adoption of the Remuneration Report was met with more than 25% opposition, marking a first strike under Australian corporate law. The company continues to focus on its lead therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, with new trial data expected soon.

