Percheron Therapeutics Director Increases Shareholding

Percheron Therapeutics has reported a change in the director’s interest, with Director James Garner acquiring 125,000 additional fully paid ordinary shares, increasing his total to 1.5 million shares. This acquisition, valued at $8,937.50, was done through on-market purchases, reflecting potential confidence in the company’s future prospects.

