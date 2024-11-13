Percheron Therapeutics Director Increases Shareholding

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited announced a change in the shareholding of its director, James Garner, who has acquired an additional 375,000 ordinary shares through participation in the company’s Share Purchase Plan. This acquisition raises Garner’s total holding to 1,375,000 shares, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s prospects.

