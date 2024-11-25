Percheron Therapeutics’ Director Acquires New Options

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics has announced a change in the interest of its director, James Garner, who acquired 3 million unquoted options, exercisable at 8.3 cents per option by July 2029. This acquisition, approved at the recent Annual General Meeting, could influence investor sentiment and the company’s market activity.

