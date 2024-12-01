Percheron Therapeutics Awaits Key Trial Data Release

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics is on the brink of a significant milestone as it prepares to unveil initial results from its phase IIb trial of avicursen in treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy. With all patients having completed key visits, the company anticipates releasing six-month topline data by mid-December 2024, marking an exciting step forward for investors and stakeholders interested in the biotech field. This data will provide crucial insights into avicursen’s efficacy and its potential path toward commercialization.

