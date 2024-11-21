News & Insights

Percheron Therapeutics Announces New Security Issuance

November 21, 2024 — 12:48 am EST

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited has announced a proposed issuance of securities, including unquoted options with varying exercise prices set to be available until November 2029. This move aims to potentially enhance the company’s capital structure, offering new investment opportunities for interested stakeholders. The issuance is slated for November 29, 2024, highlighting a strategic step in the company’s financial plans.

