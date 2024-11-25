Percheron Therapeutics Announces New ASX Securities Quotation

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited has announced the quotation of 27.5 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, set to take place on November 27, 2024. This move follows previous transactions which were already communicated to the market, potentially offering new opportunities for investors. With this development, the company may be positioning itself for increased visibility and investment in the financial markets.

