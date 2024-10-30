News & Insights

Percheron Therapeutics Advances with Strong Funding and Trials

October 30, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics has made significant progress in the past quarter, with its drug Avicursen showing promising preclinical results in reducing seizure frequency in autoimmune epilepsy. The company has also completed a crucial nine-month animal toxicology study with no unexpected findings and secured $13 million through an oversubscribed institutional placement, ensuring funding into 2026. Investors are eagerly anticipating the initial data readout from a Phase IIb trial of Avicursen in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, expected in December 2024.

