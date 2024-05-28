News & Insights

Percheron Therapeutics Advances DMD Drug Study

May 28, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited has announced the completion of patient recruitment for its phase IIb study of ATL1102, a drug aimed at treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The study, which enrolled 48 boys across five countries, is set to explore the efficacy of the drug with initial results expected in December 2024. ATL1102 has shown promise in a phase IIa study, and this trial will further assess its potential to improve patients’ upper limb function over a six-month period.

