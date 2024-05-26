Percheron Reports Positive ATL1102 Study Outcomes

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited has announced encouraging preliminary results from their nine-month toxicology study on ATL1102, an investigational drug, with no unexpected toxicities detected, aligning with previous data. The study is crucial for enabling future clinical trials and potential commercialization in the U.S. The final results expected in the fourth quarter of 2024 will inform discussions with the FDA regarding clinical trials and a possible New Drug Application.

For further insights into AU:PER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.