Percheron Reports Positive ATL1102 Study Outcomes

May 26, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited has announced encouraging preliminary results from their nine-month toxicology study on ATL1102, an investigational drug, with no unexpected toxicities detected, aligning with previous data. The study is crucial for enabling future clinical trials and potential commercialization in the U.S. The final results expected in the fourth quarter of 2024 will inform discussions with the FDA regarding clinical trials and a possible New Drug Application.

