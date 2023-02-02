Perceptive Advisors Updates Holdings in Athenex (ATNX)

Fintel reports that Perceptive Advisors has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.53MM shares of Athenex Inc (ATNX). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 13.53MM shares and 12.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,063.17% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Athenex is $2.21. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 1,063.17% from its latest reported closing price of $0.19.

The projected annual revenue for Athenex is $131MM, an increase of 6.51%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.39.

Fund Sentiment

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Athenex. This is a decrease of 91 owner(s) or 47.40%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ATNX is 0.0297%, an increase of 249.6787%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.09% to 55,045K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

USSCX - Science & Technology Fund Shares holds 4,791,773 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Millennium Management holds 4,169,818 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,578,195 shares, representing a decrease of 9.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATNX by 42.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,316,592 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,497,757 shares, representing an increase of 24.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATNX by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Cvi Holdings holds 2,626,943 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,000,000 shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

Athenex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. Athenex is organized around three platforms, including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform, and a Global Supply Chain Platform. The Company's current clinical pipeline is derived from four different platform technologies: (1) Orascovery, based on P-glycoprotein inhibitor, (2) Src kinase inhibition, (3) T-cell receptor-engineered T-cells (TCR-T), and (4) Arginine deprivation therapy. Athenex's employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active and tolerable treatments. Athenex has offices in Buffalo and Clarence, New York; Cranford, New Jersey; Houston, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Hong Kong; Taipei, Taiwan; multiple locations in Chongqing, China; Manchester, UK; Guatemala City, Guatemala and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

