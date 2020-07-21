ARYA Sciences Acquisition III, the third healthcare-focused blank check company formed by Perceptive Advisors, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $125 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $125 million by offering 12.5 million shares at a price of $10. At the proposed deal size, ARYA Sciences Acquisition III. If the company goes public with its offering as is, ARYA Sciences Acquisition III would be the second SPAC IPO of common shares.



The company is led by is led by Chairman Joseph Edelman, founder of Perceptive Advisors; CEO Adam Stone, Chief Investment Officer of Perceptive Advisors; and CFO Michael Altman, a Managing Director at Perceptive Advisors. The team's previous SPAC, ARYA Sciences Acquisition II (ARYBU), raised $130 million in June. The team's first SPAC, ARYA Sciences Acquisition, completed its acquisition of Immatics Biotechnologies on 7/1 and trades under the ticker IMTX.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2020 and booked plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ARYA. ARYA Sciences Acquisition III filed confidentially on April 17, 2020. Jefferies and Goldman Sachs are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Perceptive Advisors' third SPAC ARYA Sciences Acqusition III files for a $125 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.