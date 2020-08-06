ARYA Sciences Acquisition III, the third healthcare-focused blank check company formed by Perceptive Advisors, raised $130 million by offering 13 million shares at $10. The company offered 0.5 million more shares than anticipated. Unlike an ordinary SPAC, the company did not offer units with warrants attached.



The company is led by is led by Chairman Joseph Edelman, founder of Perceptive Advisors; CEO Adam Stone, Chief Investment Officer of Perceptive Advisors; and CFO Michael Altman, a Managing Director at Perceptive Advisors. The team's previous SPAC, ARYA Sciences Acquisition II (ARYBU), raised $130 million in June and last month announced a merger agreement with neuroscience biotech Cerevel Therapeutics. The team's first SPAC, ARYA Sciences Acquisition, completed its acquisition of Immatics Biotechnologies (IMTX; +11% from $10 offer price) in July 2020.



ARYA Sciences Acquisition III plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ARYA. Jefferies and Goldman Sachs acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Perceptive Advisors' third SPAC ARYA Sciences Acquisition III prices upsized $130 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



