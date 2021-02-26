ARYA Sciences Acquisition IV, the fourth healthcare-focused blank check company formed by Perceptive Advisors, raised $130 million by offering 13 million shares at $10. The offering did not contain warrants. The company may raise an additional $25 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with the sponsor.



The company is led by Chairman Joseph Edelman, who serves as Founder and CEO of Perceptive Advisors; CEO and Director Adam Stone, who serves as Chief Investment Officer of Perceptive Advisors; and CFO and Director Michael Altman, who is a Managing Director at Perceptive Advisors. The team's previous SPACs include ARYA Sciences Acquisition III (ARYA; +60% from $10 offer price), which went public in August 2020 and has a pending merger agreement with Nautilus Biotechnology; ARYA Sciences Acquisition II, which completed its acquisition of Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE; +50%) in October 2020; and ARYA Sciences Acquisition, which completed its acquisition of Immatics Biotechnologies (IMTX; +10%) in July 2020.



ARYA Sciences Acquisition IV intends to target the healthcare industry, with a specific focus on North American or European companies in the life sciences and medical technology sectors where management has extensive investment experience.



ARYA Sciences Acquisition IV plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ARYD. Goldman Sachs and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Perceptive Advisors' SPAC ARYA Sciences Acquisition IV prices $130 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

