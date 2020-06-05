ARYA Sciences Acquisition II, the second healthcare-focused blank check company formed by Perceptive Advisors, raised $130 million by offering 13 million units at $10. The company originally planned to offer 12.5 million units. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At pricing, ARYA Sciences Acquisition II commands a market value of $166 million.



The company intends to leverage its management's investment experience by focusing on the healthcare industry, particularly North American or European companies in the life sciences and medical tech sectors. ARYA Sciences Acquisition II is led by Chairman Joseph Edelman, founder of Perceptive Advisors; CEO Adam Stone, Chief Investment Officer of Perceptive Advisors; and CFO Michael Altman, a Managing Director at Perceptive Advisors. The group's previous SPAC, ARYA Sciences Acquisition (ARYAU), is up 55% from its October 2018 IPO and entered into a definitive agreement with clinical stage oncology biotech Immatics Biotechnologies in March 2020.



ARYA Sciences Acquisition II plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ARYBU. Jefferies and Goldman Sachs acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Perceptive Advisors' SPAC ARYA Sciences Acquisition II prices upsized $130 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



