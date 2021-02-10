ARYA Sciences Acquisition IV, the fourth healthcare-focused blank check company formed by Perceptive Advisors, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $130 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $130 million by offering 13 million shares at a price of $10. The offering does not contain any warrants. The company may raise up to an additional $25 million in a forward purchase agreement with its sponsor that will close concurrently with the initial business combination. At the proposed deal size, ARYA Sciences Acquisition IV will command a market value of $167 million.



The company is led by Chairman Joseph Edelman, who serves as Founder and CEO of Perceptive Advisors; CEO and Director Adam Stone, who serves as Chief Investment Officer of Perceptive Advisors; and CFO and Director Michael Altman, who is a Managing Director at Perceptive Advisors. The team's previous SPACs include ARYA Sciences Acquisition III (ARYA; +99% from $10 offer price), which raised $130 million in August 2020 and is pending a combination with Nautilus Biotechnology; ARYA Sciences Acquisition II, which completed its acquisition of Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE; +54%) in October 2020; and ARYA Sciences Acquisition, which completed its acquisition of Immatics Biotechnologies (IMTX; +13%) in July 2020.



ARYA Sciences Acquisition IV intends to target the healthcare industry, with a specific focus on North American or European companies in the life sciences and medical technology sectors where management has extensive investment experience.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ARYD. Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Perceptive Advisors' fourth SPAC ARYA Sciences Acquisition IV files for a $130 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

