US Markets

Percentage of female fund managers in U.S. similar to 10 years ago - Morningstar

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

March 08, 2023 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

March 8 (Reuters) - Only about 12.5% of portfolio managers across funds based in the United States are female, almost unchanged from ten years ago, according to a report frominvestment researchfirm Morningstar.

As of the end of last year, just about 26% of 7,200 funds in the United States were led by a team that included at least one woman, the report showed.

The financial industry has long been accused of a bias against women. Despite some efforts to improve diversity in the workforce over the past few years, data show there is still a lot of room for improvement.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.