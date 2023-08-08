Perceived leniency of Brazil central bank has to be fought -economic policy director

Adds policy director's comments, background, paragraphs 3-9

BRASILIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The perceived leniency of Brazil's central bank toward future inflation control has to be fought, said one of its directors on Tuesday, acknowledging such perception might be contributing to the detachment of inflation expectations from official targets.

The bank's economic policy director Diogo Guillen, speaking at an event hosted by TAG Investimentos, underlined the significance of the central bank's credibility in tethering inflation expectations for the years ahead.

In the minutes of the Aug. 1-2 interest rate-setting meeting, policymakers had already mentioned this factor, prompting former central bank director Alexandre Schwartsman of the economic consultancy Schwartsman & Associados to remark in a note to clients that the central bank had chosen to address the "elephant in the room."

Lula, who has attacked Campos Neto and the central bank for keeping interest rates high to fight inflation, will eventually replace all nine members of the bank's board, which decides monetary policy. Lula's nominees will form a majority after Campos Neto's departure.

Schwartsman said that it is no secret that Lula intends to tap people aligned with the government's economic beliefs, a move that contradicts the central bank's effort to stress that its credibility and reputation should be ensured regardless of the board composition.

He emphasized that the central bank has consistently stressed the necessity of maintaining a contractionary monetary policy throughout the cycle, adding that the calculated neutral interest rate persists at 4.5%.

