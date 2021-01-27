Peraton to buy IT services provider Perspecta in $7.1 bln deal

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Perspecta Inc PRSP.N, provider of information technology services to government customers, said on Wednesday it has agreed to be bought by buyout firm Veritas Capital-backed Peraton in a $7.1 billion all-cash deal.

Shareholders of Perspecta would get $29.35 for each share held, the company said, representing a premium of about 12% to stock's last close.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.