Peraton to buy IT services provider Perspecta in $7.1 bln deal

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Perspecta Inc, provider of information technology services to government customers, said on Wednesday it has agreed to be bought by buyout firm Veritas Capital-backed Peraton in a $7.1 billion all-cash deal.

Shareholders of Perspecta would get $29.35 for each share held, the company said, representing a premium of about 12% to stock's last close.

