Peraso plans to attend, participate in 2024 AfricaTech Festival

Peraso (PRSO) announced it plans to attend and participate in the 2024 AfricaTech Festival. During the show, Peraso will collaborate with leading experts in the telecom industry to exchange insights, foster connections and advocate for the adoption of mmWave Fixed Wireless Access in densely populated areas, helping to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation. Peraso representatives will attend the show in Cape Town, South Africa, November 11-14, 2024, as part of the Canadian Pavilion at booth# D2, hosted by the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service. During the show, Peraso will showcase its cutting-edge 60 GHz FWA mmWave technology, which is well suited to address the growing demand for broadband connectivity in Africa. Peraso’s robust, high-performance and ultra-low-latency solutions are designed to enable fast, reliable communications in both rural and highly dense environments.

