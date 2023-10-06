Peraso (FRA:N6Z0) Price Target Increased by 8.92% to 0.82

The average one-year price target for Peraso (FRA:N6Z0) has been revised to 0.82 / share. This is an increase of 8.92% from the prior estimate of 0.75 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.81 to a high of 0.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 456.49% from the latest reported closing price of 0.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peraso. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to N6Z0 is 0.00%, an increase of 422.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 145.41% to 3,317K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,401K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 81.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N6Z0 by 386.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 453K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares, representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N6Z0 by 23.60% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 251K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 89.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N6Z0 by 797.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 73K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N6Z0 by 32.64% over the last quarter.

