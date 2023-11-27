Peraso (FRA:N6Z0) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 0.91

The average one-year price target for Peraso (FRA:N6Z0) has been revised to 0.91 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 0.85 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.90 to a high of 0.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 410.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peraso. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 24.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to N6Z0 is 0.00%, a decrease of 82.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.20% to 2,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,690K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares, representing a decrease of 42.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N6Z0 by 71.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 453K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares, representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N6Z0 by 23.60% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 151K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 65.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N6Z0 by 73.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 121K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 39.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N6Z0 by 36.53% over the last quarter.

Agf Management holds 113K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

