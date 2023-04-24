Peraso (FRA:N6Z0) Price Target Decreased by 9.98% to 2.03

The average one-year price target for Peraso (FRA:N6Z0) has been revised to 2.03 / share. This is an decrease of 9.98% from the prior estimate of 2.25 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.78 to a high of 2.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 378.13% from the latest reported closing price of 0.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peraso. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to N6Z0 is 0.00%, a decrease of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 135.00% to 2,087K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,110K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 496K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 25.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N6Z0 by 46.91% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 97K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N6Z0 by 58.56% over the last quarter.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings holds 91K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N6Z0 by 58.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 75K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N6Z0 by 60.35% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.