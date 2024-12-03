Peraso files to sell 4.65M shares of common stock for holders

The company will not receive any proceeds from the resale or other disposition of the shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PRSO:
- Peraso Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- PRSO Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Peraso plans to attend, participate in 2024 AfricaTech Festival
- Peraso announces SAF Tehnika releases FreeMile60
- Peraso secures $1.4M follow-on order from South African WISP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.