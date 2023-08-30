PeptiDream (TYO:4587) Price Target Increased by 10.85% to 2,923.58

The average one-year price target for PeptiDream (TYO:4587) has been revised to 2,923.58 / share. This is an increase of 10.85% from the prior estimate of 2,637.43 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,919.00 to a high of 5,145.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.56% from the latest reported closing price of 1,855.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in PeptiDream. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4587 is 0.09%, an increase of 39.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.75% to 9,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 4,000K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4587 by 25.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,183K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4587 by 14.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 709K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4587 by 3.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 544K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 448K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

