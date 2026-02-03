PeptiDream (PPTDF) Price Target Decreased by 14.58% to 21.22

The average one-year price target for PeptiDream (OTCPK:PPTDF) has been revised to $21.22 / share. This is a decrease of 14.58% from the prior estimate of $24.84 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.54 to a high of $30.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.38% from the latest reported closing price of $13.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in PeptiDream. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPTDF is 0.07%, an increase of 22.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.75% to 5,903K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,387K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares , representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPTDF by 16.74% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 865K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares , representing an increase of 9.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPTDF by 23.64% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 697K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPTDF by 16.50% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 405K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 318K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPTDF by 22.38% over the last quarter.

