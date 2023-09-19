PeptiDream Collaborates With Genentech For Discovery And Development Of Peptide-RI Drug Conjugates

(RTTNews) - Japan-based biopharmaceutical company PeptiDream Inc. said that it has collaborated with U.S.-based Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to focus on the discovery and development of novel macrocyclic peptide-radioisotope or "peptide-RI" drug conjugates.

As per the agreement, PeptiDream will use its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System technology to discover, optimize, and develop macrocyclic peptide candidates for use as peptide-RI drug conjugates against targets of interest to Genentech.

PeptiDream will lead early preclinical development before transitioning peptide-RI drug conjugate products arising from the collaboration to Genentech for further development and commercialization. PeptiDream will retain the right to develop and commercialize such peptide-RI drug conjugate products in Japan.

Under the terms of the agreement, PeptiDream will receive an upfront payment of $40 million from Genentech and be eligible for payments based on the achievement of specified development, regulatory, and commercial milestones potentially up to $1 billion. In addition, PeptiDream is eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales (ex-Japan) of any such products arising from the collaboration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.