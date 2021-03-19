PepsiCo's (PEP) Mango-Flavor Soda Launch to Aid Beverage Unit

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP constantly brings innovation in its products and flavors to capture additional share in the beverage and snacks category. Treading the same path, the beverage giant is all set to launch Pepsi Mango nationwide starting Mar 22. Notably, the latest product signifies the brand's first permanent flavored cola in five years. This launch also notifies the brand's first permanent release of a regular and zero-sugar drink to tap the consumers' increasing preference for sugar-free offerings without sacrificing taste.



Customers can avail Pepsi Mango at grocery stores, mass retailers and convenience stores nationwide in 12oz 12 packs and 20oz bottles. Pepsi also created a national TV commercial that ran digitally to support the latest launch. This amazing blend of Pepsi cola and a sweet, juicy mango flavor is likely to offer a unique and great taste to consumers, thus grabbing higher sales for the company. The new launch will further boost the company’s beverage business.



We note that PepsiCo’s beverage business is impressive. Brands like Mountain Dew, Lipton and Tropicana reported strong growth in 2020. Moreover, the market share trend for the liquid refreshment beverage category improved, with share gains in the total juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, and sparkling water categories. Further, the company is witnessing robust trends in the energy drinks category, with the relaunch of Rockstar with refreshed packaging and graphics.



Undeniably, PepsiCo has the competitive advantage of selling both snacks and beverages, which are complementary food categories. The resilience in the snacks/food business worked well for the company amid the pandemic. The increased at-home consumption trends provided an opportunity for the Frito-Lay and Quaker food businesses to capitalize and improve household penetration.



Incidentally, resilience and strength in its global snacks/foods business and accelerated growth in the beverage category have been aiding the company’s performance. PepsiCo has been gaining from its strong portfolio of brands, a responsive supply chain and flexible go-to-market systems.



Based on the 2020 performance and evolving business conditions, PepsiCo provided upbeat guidance for 2021. Management expects organic revenue growth in mid-single digits, with core constant-currency earnings per share (EPS) growth in high-single digits. Additionally, the company expects currency tailwinds to aid revenues and core EPS by 1 percentage point in 2021, based on the current rates.





Driven by such strengths, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 45.5% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 2.6% growth.

