PepsiCo's P/E Valuation Crosses Industry: A Buy Opportunity Knocking?

PepsiCo Inc. PEP has enjoyed a strong rally in recent months, pushing its price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple above the Zacks Beverages – Soft Drinks industry average. This valuation premium reflects growing investor confidence, fueled by robust net revenue acceleration, sustained strength in international markets, and encouraging signs of recovery across North America.



PepsiCo’s forward 12-month P/E multiple of 17.93X now stands at a premium to the industry average of 17.75X, marking a notable uptick from just a month ago. However, the company’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 2.14X is still below the industry’s 4.36X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PepsiCo’s Discounted Valuation vs. Peers

At 17.93X times P/E, PepsiCo still trades at a significantly lower valuation than its competitors, such as The Coca-Cola Company KO and Monster Beverage Corporation MNST, which are delivering solid growth and trade at higher multiples. Coca-Cola and Monster Beverage have forward 12-month P/E ratios of 21.96X and 30.23X, both significantly higher than PepsiCo. However, the stock’s current valuation is above Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s KDP 13.63X multiple.



PEP’s valuation currently sits below certain peers but above others, with its premium to the broader industry underscoring recent stock momentum and fueling optimism about its future performance.

A Rebound in PEP’s Stock Performance

In the past three months, PepsiCo’s shares have rallied 12.8% compared with the broader industry’s decline of 3%. The company has also underperformed the Zacks Consumer Staples sector’s decline of 2.2% and the S&P 500’s rise of 9.1%.



PEP’s performance is notably stronger than that of its competitors, Coca-Cola, Monster Beverage and Keurig Dr Pepper, which have declined 3.1%, 2.5% and 11.4%, respectively, in the past three months.

PepsiCo’s 3-Month Stock Return



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PEP’s current share price of $148.65 is 17.3% below its recent 52-week high mark of $179.73. Also, the stock trades 16.5% above its 52-week low of $127.60. PepsiCo trades above its 50 and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bullish sentiment.

PEP Stock Trades Above 50-Day & 200-Day Moving Averages



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PepsiCo’s recent stock rally has lifted its valuation above industry peers, raising the question of whether this premium signals sustained growth or a timely buy opportunity.

Is PepsiCo’s Stock and Valuation Momentum Sustainable?

PepsiCo’s recent stock momentum has been supported by clear operational improvements and strategic execution. The company delivered sequential acceleration in organic revenue growth during the second quarter of 2025, fueled by robust international expansion, stronger snack volumes, and renewed momentum in its PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) business. Pepsi Zero Sugar and new flavor innovations under the Pepsi trademark gained market share, while marketing activations such as “Food Deserves Pepsi” and the “Pepsi Zero Sugar Taste Challenge” drove brand engagement. Internationally, PepsiCo sustained mid-single-digit organic revenue growth for the 17th consecutive quarter, underscoring resilience in both beverages and convenient foods.



PEP has entered the second half of 2025 with strong operational momentum and a clear roadmap for sustained growth. The company is doubling down on innovation, portfolio evolution and cost optimization, positioning itself to thrive in both developed and emerging markets. PepsiCo is focused on strengthening profitability and competitiveness through its “One North America” initiative, aimed at unlocking synergies between its food and beverage segments. Productivity programs, enabled by automation, digitalization, and enhanced data analytics, are expected to reduce costs and improve efficiency across manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution.



Innovation remains central, with expanded zero-sugar, functional hydration and permissible snacking options, along with restaging of key brands like Lay’s and Tostitos to meet evolving consumer preferences. The PBNA segment is also benefiting from channel diversification, including an expanded partnership with Subway and the acquisition of poppi, a modern prebiotic soda brand.



Despite a complex macroeconomic backdrop and incremental supply chain costs, PepsiCo’s balanced global footprint, disciplined cost management and strong innovation pipeline provide a foundation for sustainable growth. With renewed strength in PBNA, consistent international performance, and a sharpened digital and efficiency focus, PepsiCo appears well-positioned to sustain its momentum and deliver long-term shareholder value.

PEP’s Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PepsiCo’s 2025 and 2026 EPS moved up by a penny each in the last 30 days. The upward revision in earnings estimates indicates that analysts are gaining confidence in the company’s growth potential.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP’s 2025 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 1.3% and that for EPS indicates a decline of 1.8%. For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PepsiCo’s sales and EPS implies 3.2% and 5.2% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is Now the Right Time to Buy PEP Stock?

PepsiCo looks well-positioned with the right ingredients for sustained success, including international growth, renewed PBNA performance, portfolio innovation, and a sharpened digital and efficiency focus. Its ongoing initiatives, from expanding zero-sugar and functional hydration offerings to unlocking synergies under the “One North America” model, underscore a clear commitment to profitable growth. These efforts have translated into recent stock momentum, with PepsiCo’s valuation crossing that of the broader industry, a reflection of increasing investor confidence.



The key question for investors is whether to act now, before the valuation and share price potentially move higher. With a proven ability to deliver steady growth, enhance profitability, and capture global opportunities, PepsiCo looks poised to sustain its upward trajectory. For long-term investors seeking stability with a growth kicker, PepsiCo’s premium valuation appears justified, suggesting that buying on this momentum may prove rewarding before the next leg of the rally unfolds. PepsiCo currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

