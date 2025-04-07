PepsiCo's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on PepsiCo. Our analysis of options history for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) revealed 39 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 56% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 23 were puts, with a value of $2,346,090, and 16 were calls, valued at $638,673.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $200.0 for PepsiCo over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PepsiCo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PepsiCo's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

PepsiCo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $14.35 $13.65 $13.65 $155.00 $685.9K 5.2K 510 PEP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.16 $1.78 $1.99 $100.00 $337.3K 1.8K 1.7K PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.97 $2.97 $2.97 $141.00 $297.8K 183 1.0K PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.35 $22.85 $23.2 $160.00 $157.7K 1.4K 2 PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.15 $7.9 $8.15 $145.00 $140.9K 3.2K 183

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company dominates the global savory snacks market and also ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure to carbonated soft drinks, or CSD, as well as water, sports, and energy drink offerings. Convenience foods account for approximately 55% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest. Pepsi owns the bulk of its manufacturing and distribution capacity in the US and overseas. International markets made up 40% of both total sales and operating profits in 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PepsiCo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

PepsiCo's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 9,176,424, the PEP's price is down by -1.9%, now at $143.83.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 17 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $163.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $156. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $170.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for PEP

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Barclays Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

