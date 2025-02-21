PepsiCo's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PEP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for PepsiCo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $296,750, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $346,807.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $165.0 for PepsiCo over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PepsiCo options trades today is 1574.82 with a total volume of 5,383.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PepsiCo's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

PepsiCo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.6 $8.5 $8.6 $150.00 $176.3K 1.2K 6 PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $7.3 $7.2 $7.3 $150.00 $120.4K 427 196 PEP CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $0.76 $0.56 $0.75 $155.00 $65.6K 543 2.2K PEP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $17.15 $16.85 $17.0 $140.00 $51.0K 337 30 PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $9.2 $8.85 $9.0 $141.00 $40.5K 53 0

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company dominates the global savory snacks market and also ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure to carbonated soft drinks, or CSD, as well as water, sports, and energy drink offerings. Convenience foods account for approximately 55% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest. Pepsi owns the bulk of its manufacturing and distribution capacity in the US and overseas. International markets made up 40% of both total sales and operating profits in 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PepsiCo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of PepsiCo Trading volume stands at 5,726,735, with PEP's price up by 2.89%, positioned at $153.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 60 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for PepsiCo

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $161.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PepsiCo, which currently sits at a price target of $153. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on PepsiCo, maintaining a target price of $165. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for PepsiCo, targeting a price of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for PepsiCo, targeting a price of $168. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for PepsiCo, targeting a price of $171.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PepsiCo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

