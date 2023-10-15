PepsiCo's Huge 36% Gain in Q3 Free Cash Flow Shows PEP Stock Is Cheap

PepsiCo (PEP) showed that its results for Q3 on Oct. 10 had a massive 36% gain in its free cash flow (FCF). As a result, value buyers are looking carefully at PEP stock. One major reason is it is trading below its historical price-to-earnings (P/E) and dividend yield metrics.

The company said its "organic" revenue growth (i.e., excluding currency and acquisitions/divestiture effects) was up 8.8% YoY. Management also said it expects to see a 10% YoY organic 2023 gain.

Huge Gain in FCF

However, more importantly, its FCF rose from $3.75 billion in the 9 months last year to $5.093 billion this year. That represents a massive 35.8% gain YoY in its free cash flow. What's more, most of that occurred during Q3.

For example, in the latest quarter, according to figures from Seeking Alpha, FCF rose from $3.368 billion in Q3 2022 to $4.587 billion in Q3 2023. That represents a huge 36.2% in FCF in the past year. If this keeps up, investors can expect to see a massive gain in the company's cash buildup. It is already up over $5 billion in the last year and now stands at just over $10 billion.

That could have a huge effect on the company's dividend-paying plans. For example, in July the company just raised its dividend by 10% YoY to $1.265 quarterly ($5.06 per annum).

PEP Stock Trading Below Historical Metrics

That gives PEP stock an attractive dividend yield at today's price (Oct. 13 $160.00) of 3.16%. This is much higher than its 5-year historical dividend yield of 2.75%, according to Morningstar.com. This is consistent with what Seeking Alpha says is the stock's 4-year historical yield. Their figure for the 5-year average is 1.76%, much lower than today.

And given the huge gain in FCF, analysts could easily expect to see another 10% dividend hike next year. That is how value investors will see the stock. For example, let's say that PepsiCo raises its dividend by 10% to $5.57 next July. That gives the stock today a forward or prospective dividend yield of 3.48%.

As a result, if PEP stock were to trade at its historical mean of 2.75%, the stock should rise to over $202 per share. That can be seen by dividing $5.57 by 0.275. Even if we use this year's dividend of $5.06 per share, the target price should be $184.

In other words, the stock is worth somewhere between $184 and $202, or $193 on average.

This also coincides with a target price based on its historical P/E averages. For example, analysts expect earnings per share next year will reach $8.14 per share. Based on its historical forward P/E multiple of 23.6x, according to Morningstar, that gives a target price of $192.10 per share.

So, based on both its yield and forward P/E metrics, PEP stock is worth about 20% more at $192.50 per share.

Shorting OTM Puts for Extra Income

This makes it attractive to sell out-of-the-money (OTM) put options to gain extra income. For example, the November 3 expiration period, 20 days from now, shows that the $150 strike price puts trade for 37 cents.

This strike price is over 6% below today's price of $160, so it provides good downside protection. It also means that the short seller of these puts can make an immediate yield of 0.313%.

PEP Puts - Expiring Nov. 3 - Barchart - As of Oct. 13, 2023

Here is how that works out on a practical basis. The investor secures $15,000 in cash and/or margin with their brokerage firm. Some of their existing shares in PEP stock can add to that requirement.

Next, the investor can enter an order to “Sell to Open” 1 put contract at the $150 strike price for expiration on Nov. 3. The account will immediately receive $47.00. That works out to 0.31% of the $15K invested.

If this is repeated every three weeks for a year, the expected return will be 5.33%. This can be seen by multiplying $47 by 17 times since there are 17 periods of 3 weeks in a year. That produces an expected dollar return of $799. This also represents 5.33% of the $15,000 that will be invested during that period.

The bottom line is that PEP stock is at least 20% undervalued here. Value investors can hold on to their existing shares and collect the 3.16% yield waiting for PEP stock to rise 20% to its target value. They can also short OTM puts in order to potentially buy the stock cheaper and collect extra income in the process.

