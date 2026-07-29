PepsiCo's Global Growth and Brand Strategy Shape Its 2026 Outlook

PepsiCo Inc. PEP enters the second half of 2026 with durable global brands, better international volumes and reaffirmed financial guidance.



The investment debate is more balanced in North America, where soft demand, affordability spending and input-cost pressure continue to test near-term execution.

PepsiCo Builds on a Diversified Global Portfolio

PepsiCo operates in more than 200 countries and territories with a portfolio that spans beverages and convenient foods. Its brands include Pepsi, Gatorade, Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Quaker and Mountain Dew, giving the company multiple demand channels across daily consumption occasions.

PepsiCo, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PepsiCo, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PepsiCo, Inc. Quote

Its six reporting segments further reduce reliance on one geography or category. PepsiCo Foods North America and PepsiCo Beverages North America cover the United States and Canada, while International Beverages Franchise, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America Foods and Asia Pacific Foods broaden the growth base.



The Coca-Cola Company KO remains a relevant benchmark because it also sells beverages in more than 200 countries and territories. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP, with its North American beverage portfolio and distribution network, offers another comparison point for investors tracking category demand and flavor innovation.

PEP Leans on International Markets for Growth

International markets were PepsiCo’s clearest growth engine in the second quarter of 2026. International organic revenue increased 7%, marking the 21st consecutive quarter of at least mid-single-digit organic revenue growth.



The strength was broad based. International Beverages Franchise organic revenues rose 9%, Europe, the Middle East and Africa grew 6%, Latin America Foods increased 4% and Asia Pacific Foods advanced 9%. Asia Pacific Foods also delivered 10% organic volume growth, the strongest volume performance among the reported segments.

PepsiCo Uses Productivity to Support Earnings

PepsiCo’s second-quarter net revenues rose 6.4% to $24.18 billion, while organic revenues increased 2.4%. Core operating profit increased 4% and core earnings per share grew 4%, showing that productivity and pricing helped support earnings despite a tougher cost environment.

PepsiCo, Inc. Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth)

PepsiCo, Inc. revenue-quarterly-yoy-growth | PepsiCo, Inc. Quote

Automation, digitalization and supply-chain simplification remain central to that support. These initiatives are intended to offset inflation, help fund brand investment and preserve flexibility as management expects higher input-cost inflation in the second half of 2026.

PEP Balances Innovation With Affordability

PepsiCo is expanding in functional hydration, protein offerings, zero-sugar beverages, permissible snacks and portion-control formats. These categories align with consumer demand for better-for-you choices while allowing the company to refresh established brands.



Affordability is the other side of the strategy. PepsiCo is using price-pack adjustments and spending behind value-oriented offerings to reach budget-conscious consumers, especially in North America. That focus helped convenient foods gain volume share, but the region still showed softer financial trends.

PepsiCo’s Signals Point to Near-Term Caution

PepsiCo’s long-term global strengths remain visible, but the stock’s near-term setup is cautious. North America organic revenue declined 0.5% in the second quarter, PepsiCo Foods North America revenues fell 2%, and PepsiCo Beverages North America organic growth was only 1% despite reported revenue growth of 7%.



The company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook for organic revenue growth of 2-4% and reported net revenue growth of 4-6%. Core constant-currency earnings per share are expected to increase 4-6%, while core earnings per share are expected to rise 5-7%. Still, earnings growth is expected to be weighted toward the fourth quarter, which raises execution risk.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). That rank points to unfavorable earnings estimate revision trends over the next one to three months and supports caution for investors focused on near-term stock selection.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PepsiCo also has a Value Score of C, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of C. These scores suggest a middle-ground valuation and growth profile, while the weak momentum reading reinforces the more cautious near-term signal despite PepsiCo’s durable global brand base.

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PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.