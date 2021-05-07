PepsiCo's Frito-Lay Recalls Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips Distributed To Sam's Club

(RTTNews) - Frito-Lay North America, the convenient foods division of food and beverages giant PepsiCo, Inc., is recalling select Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips citing the possible presence of undeclared milk ingredients, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

According to the agency, the recalled products may have distributed regionally to Walmart's Sam's Club Warehouses in various states. These include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The recall involves select 16 1/8 oz. bags of Ruffles All DressedPotato Chips with UPC code of 28400 56520 and "Guaranteed Fresh" date of 1 JUN 2021.

Frito-Lay did not distribute these recalled products to any other retailer. Also, no other Ruffles products, sizes or flavors are recalled, including bags in Variety Packs.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that certain bags of Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may get a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.

However, the company has not received any reports of allergic reactions related to the recalled products to date.

In recent recalls due to the presence of undeclared milk, Basic Grain Products, Inc. in late April called back 6.56-ounce bags of Kroger and Stop & Shop brand's Caramel Rice Cakes; and Massillon, Ohio-based Shearer's Foods LLC recalled two lots of 9.5 ounce bags of "Raley's Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips."

