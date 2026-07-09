PepsiCo vs. Molson Coors: Which Stock Will Quench Investor Thirst For Profits in 2026?

Key Points

PepsiCo maintains a dominant global presence with a diversified portfolio of snack and beverage brands and a critical partnership with Walmart.

Molson Coors Beverage is actively pivoting toward premium beer and ready-to-drink cocktails to offset declines in its traditional beer segments.

Which consumer defensive stock offers the right balance of stability and growth potential for your portfolio in 2026?

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Choosing between stable dividends and turnaround potential often defines a portfolio strategy. For 2026, comparing snack powerhouse PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and brewer Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) reveals two very different paths for investors.

PepsiCo dominates through its convenient foods and non-alcoholic drinks, leveraging a massive global distribution network. Molson Coors Beverage focuses on the beer market but is aggressively expanding into ready-to-drink cocktails and premium offerings. While both operate in the defensive consumer space, their recent financial trajectories suggest distinct risks and rewards.

The case for PepsiCo

The company sells iconic brands like Lay’s, Doritos, and Gatorade across 200 countries. It relies heavily on retail giant Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) for approximately 14% of its net revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. As of June 2026, the company no longer has subsidiary ownership of Pizza Hut after Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) sold that division. PepsiCo now focuses more on its direct delivery relationships, e-commerce, and the development of snacks that align with changing health trends.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $93.9 billion, representing nearly 2.3% year-over-year growth. Net income for the period was approximately $8.2 billion, lower than the $9.6 billion reported in the previous year. The company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 2.5x. Free cash flow for the year was close to $7.7 billion, representing the cash generated after capital investments.

The case for Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors produces a wide variety of beers and beverages, including Coors Light and Miller Lite. The company is actively diversifying its portfolio into the beverage stock category through acquisitions such as Atomic Brands. It operates through a three-tier distribution system in the United States and has no single customer representing more than 10% of sales. This diversification helps the company reach a broader consumer base as traditional beer volumes face pressure.

During FY 2025, revenue was nearly $11.1 billion, representing a decline of roughly 4% from the prior fiscal year. The company reported a net loss of approximately $2.1 billion for the period. This loss follows a profitable fiscal year 2024 where the company earned more than $1.1 billion, illustrating the volatility of its current transition. These figures highlight the challenges of shifting a legacy business model toward more premium offerings.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was close to 0.6x. This indicates a lower reliance on borrowed money compared to shareholder equity. Molson Coors Beverage produced nearly $1.1 billion in free cash flow during FY 2025. This cash generation is essential, as it fuels the company’s expansion into non-beer categories such as energy drinks and cocktails.

Risk profile comparison

PepsiCo faces significant risks from shifting consumer behaviors, including the rise of GLP-1 medications and increased price sensitivity. Its scale makes it a target for legal scrutiny, such as recent lawsuits regarding data privacy and product labeling. Furthermore, the business is vulnerable to commodity price fluctuations and geopolitical conflicts that can disrupt global supply chains. If the company fails to use its data analytics effectively to innovate, it could lose volume to lower-priced private-label alternatives.

Molson Coors Beverage must successfully integrate new acquisitions and premiumize its portfolio to offset declining beer consumption. It faces intense competition from Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in both traditional and emerging beverage categories. Operational risks such as labor strikes and the ongoing implementation of a global digital infrastructure could disrupt production. Additionally, increasing global scrutiny and mandatory health warning labels on alcohol products pose a long-term threat to demand in key markets.

Valuation comparison

Molson Coors Beverage appears to be the more value-oriented choice for investors as it trades at a significantly lower Forward P/E and P/S ratio than PepsiCo. The Forward P/E compares the stock price to expected earnings over the next year, while the P/S ratio compares the stock price to revenue.

Metric PepsiCo Molson Coors Beverage Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 16.6x 8.1x 287.6x P/S ratio 2.1x 0.7x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLP sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Molson Coors’ primary beer brands, Coors Light and Miller Lite, benefited from the consumer backlash against Bud Light, but that is one of the few bright spots for a company that is struggling to grow beer sales as consumers drink less and increasingly opt for craft beer when they do drink. Wall Street sees 2026 as the third straight year of declining sales, with revenue expected to be a few million dollars lower than in 2025. The move into beverages besides beer is promising, but the business remains less than 10% of Molson Coors’ sales.

PepsiCo is best known for its beverages, including Pepsi, but it is primarily a food company. About 60% of PepsiCo’s revenue comes from snack brands like Lay’s and Tostitos. The rise of GLP-1s is moving consumers toward savory snacks and away from sweets, and PepsiCo is adjusting its product mix and packaging to accommodate this shift. Management says trends indicate savory snacks will outgrow food, benefiting its snack business. Pepsi seems to be more affected by rising U.S. consumer caution about spending, given its snack-food exposure, too.

Both companies are appreciated by investors for their reliable dividend payments. Molson Coors has the higher forward dividend yield at today’s price, at 4.95%, versus PepsiCo’s 4.15%.

Despite Molson Coors’ better dividend and cheaper ratios, investors should want to see a sales turnaround before investing. PepsiCo may be growing slowly, but it is still growing and is the stock to buy.





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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Brands and Yum! Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.