PepsiCo vs. Celsius: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

PepsiCo offers a massive global portfolio of food and beverage brands that provide steady cash flow and long-term stability.

Celsius continues to report explosive revenue growth as its functional energy drinks capture significant market share in the U.S. and international markets.

Which beverage stock deserves a spot in your portfolio as 2026 unfolds?

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Investors choosing between PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) face a classic trade-off between established stability and rapid growth. Deciding which stock is a better buy in 2026 requires looking closely at their recent performance.

PepsiCo dominates theglobal marketthrough its massive snack and beverage portfolio, while Celsius has disrupted the energy drink space with functional ingredients. Although the two companies are actually distribution partners, they compete for consumer dollars and investor attention in a rapidly evolving beverage landscape.

The case for PepsiCo

PepsiCo operates as a global powerhouse with a massive presence among beverage stocks and snack brands. The company sells to retail, e-commerce, and foodservice channels across several continents, and its food segment includes brands under the Frito-Lay and Quaker labels. You should note that sales to Walmart Inc. and its affiliates accounted for roughly 14% of revenue in 2025, representing a significant customer concentration risk.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $93.9 billion, up roughly 2.3% from the prior year. The company reported net income of approximately $8.2 billion, compared to $9.6 billion in the previous fiscal year. This performance reflects a net margin of approximately 8.8%, down from 10.4% in 2024.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is nearly 2.4x, which compares total debt to shareholder equity to measure financial leverage. The current ratio is roughly 0.9x, indicating how short-term assets compare to short-term obligations. Additionally, the company generated close to $7.7 billion in free cash flow during FY 2025 after covering all operating and capital expenses.

The case for Celsius

Celsius focuses on functional energy beverages designed for fitness-conscious consumers and targets international markets such as Canada, the U.K., and Australia. The owner of the CELSIUS and Alani Nu brands continues to gain traction by positioning its products as performance-enhancing alternatives to traditional soft drinks. In 2025, sales to its distribution partner PepsiCo accounted for approximately 43.2% of total revenue, indicating a high level of customer concentration risk.

In FY 2025, revenue grew by approximately 85.5% to reach nearly $2.5 billion, a significant leap from the $1.4 billion recorded in the prior year. While this top-line growth is substantial, net income for the year was roughly $108 million. This resulted in a net margin of approximately 4.3% for the fiscal period, compared to 10.7% in the previous year.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.2x, indicating a conservative approach to leverage, as total debt is compared to shareholder equity. The current ratio is nearly 1.7x, and the business generated close to $323.4 million in free cash flow during FY 2025. This cash provides the company with flexibility for continued marketing and international expansion efforts without relying on heavy borrowing.

Risk profile comparison

PepsiCo faces intense pressure from The Coca-Cola Company and other global food giants regarding pricing and shelf space. Other primary risks include supply chain volatility for raw materials and the potential for product quality issues or recalls. Furthermore, water scarcity in certain regions could disrupt production or increase operating costs.

Celsius depends heavily on its distribution agreement with PepsiCo, making it vulnerable to any changes in that relationship. The company also competes with established players like Monster Beverage Corporation and The Coca-Cola Company for consumer attention. Additionally, regulatory scrutiny regarding caffeine content and ingredient labeling remains a persistent risk for the energy drink industry.

Valuation comparison

Celsius carries a higher premium than PepsiCo, using Forward P/E to measure future earnings estimates and P/S ratio for revenue.

Metric PepsiCo Celsius Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 16.4x 20.3x 24.8x P/S ratio 2.1x 3.4x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLP sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

While PepsiCo has generated annualized total returns of 10% since 1990, I’d argue it faces the risk of becoming a victim of its own success. Now a $200 billion company that has expanded into snacking, energy drinks, sports drinks, and almost any beverage-adjacent vertical you can think of, there may not be much market-beating growth left for Pepsi.

Meanwhile, Celsius leverages its distribution agreement with Pepsi -- which owns roughly 11% of the energy drink maker -- and has grown its total returns by 44% annually over the last decade. There’s no denying that there’s more risk in buying Celsius versus Pepsi, especially as it integrates its recent Alani Nu acquisition and relies heavily upon Pepsi for distribution, but I could only look to buy the young energy drink company. Home to somewhat similar forward P/E ratios, Celsius’ growth potential is attractively valued by comparison.

Now controlling 21% of the U.S. energy drink market with its Celsius, Alani Nu, and Rockstar energy drinks, the company has become a formidable No. 3 player to Monster and Red Bull. Of course, Celsius won’t keep growing sales by 138% like it did in the last quarter, as it laps its acquisition dates for Alani Nu and Rockstar, but its international segment is still growing by 55% and offers long-tail growth potential.

That said, if an investor is more interested in PepsiCo’s 4.2% dividend yield, its steadier operations, and broader portfolio of beverage and snack products, I would completely understand that. Picking between Pepsi and Celsius is an exercise in investor preferences, specifically risk tolerance. Since I favor double-digit sales growth and market-beating potential over capital preservation and a higher dividend yield, Celsius is the clear winner for me today, and it will remain a core holding for the foreseeable future.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Celsius Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celsius Holdings and Monster Beverage. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.