PepsiCo Unveils "Colachup": A Cola-Flavored Condiment For Hot Dogs

(RTTNews) - In a bold move that combines the love for both soda and hot dogs, PepsiCo is set to launch a new cola-flavored condiment called "Colachup." Developed in collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America's consulting division, this unique condiment is intended to be a ketchup or mustard alternative for topping frankfurters.

According to a press release, Colachup features a simple yet creative concept. David Kamen, the director of client experience for CIA Consulting, described the condiment as having the distinct flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi, which enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup while offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog.

The recipe for Colachup includes a reduction of Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, onion, ketchup, and a delightful blend of clove, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, and paprika, as shared by a Pepsi representative in a conversation with Nexstar.

Unfortunately, most consumers may not have the opportunity to taste Colachup for themselves. The condiment will only be available on July 4 at "sampling carts" located within four MLB ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in NYC, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit. PepsiCo has not disclosed any plans for a wider rollout or a retail version of Colachup in the near future.

However, for those eager to experience a cola-based condiment, the internet offers various recipes for cola-infused barbecue sauces, syrups, and even cake frosting. In 2018, internet sensation Alexa Greenfield gained attention for dipping her chicken fingers into a cup of soda at the U.S. Open, leading her to create and market her own line of cola-flavored dipping sauces. Although it is no longer available for purchase online, it demonstrates the enduring curiosity for such unique flavor combinations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.