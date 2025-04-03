PepsiCo Unusual Options Activity For April 03

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PEP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for PepsiCo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $109,200, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $430,560.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $180.0 for PepsiCo over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PepsiCo stands at 1545.33, with a total volume reaching 1,518.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PepsiCo, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PepsiCo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.3 $18.2 $18.2 $170.00 $109.2K 563 70 PEP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.05 $4.5 $4.56 $170.00 $100.3K 4.2K 225 PEP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $65.1 $63.0 $64.0 $90.00 $64.0K 0 0 PEP CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/04/25 $5.0 $0.4 $0.89 $152.50 $52.4K 1.1K 589 PEP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.45 $3.25 $3.25 $175.00 $50.3K 831 157

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company dominates the global savory snacks market and also ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure to carbonated soft drinks, or CSD, as well as water, sports, and energy drink offerings. Convenience foods account for approximately 55% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest. Pepsi owns the bulk of its manufacturing and distribution capacity in the US and overseas. International markets made up 40% of both total sales and operating profits in 2024.

Where Is PepsiCo Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,339,444, the PEP's price is up by 1.77%, now at $151.76.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $164.67.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PepsiCo with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for PEP

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Barclays Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

