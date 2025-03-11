PepsiCo Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on PepsiCo. Our analysis of options history for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $320,500, and 9 were calls, valued at $291,483.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $170.0 for PepsiCo during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PepsiCo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PepsiCo's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

PepsiCo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.77 $1.61 $1.71 $135.00 $256.5K 3.8K 1.5K PEP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $10.45 $10.25 $10.25 $145.00 $52.2K 915 88 PEP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.5 $17.25 $17.25 $145.00 $43.1K 420 25 PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.6 $6.5 $6.5 $155.00 $39.0K 562 68 PEP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.65 $1.62 $1.62 $170.00 $30.6K 14.2K 225

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company dominates the global savory snacks market and also ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure to carbonated soft drinks, or CSD, as well as water, sports, and energy drink offerings. Convenience foods account for approximately 55% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest. Pepsi owns the bulk of its manufacturing and distribution capacity in the US and overseas. International markets made up 40% of both total sales and operating profits in 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PepsiCo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

PepsiCo's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,746,388, with PEP's price down by -2.31%, positioned at $152.64. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 42 days. What The Experts Say On PepsiCo

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $168.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for PepsiCo, targeting a price of $168.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PepsiCo with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

