PepsiCo Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on PepsiCo.

Looking at options history for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $203,663 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $583,298.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $175.0 for PepsiCo over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PepsiCo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PepsiCo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $175.0, over the past month.

PepsiCo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.7 $13.0 $13.0 $145.00 $100.1K 1.8K 85 PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $7.6 $7.5 $7.65 $155.00 $67.1K 179 120 PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $3.35 $3.25 $3.35 $150.00 $67.0K 382 207 PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $150.00 $50.9K 1.8K 233 PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.4 $6.35 $6.35 $145.00 $48.2K 1.2K 88

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company dominates the global savory snacks market and also ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure to carbonated soft drinks, or CSD, as well as water, sports, and energy drink offerings. Convenience foods account for approximately 55% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest. Pepsi owns the bulk of its manufacturing and distribution capacity in the US and overseas. International markets made up 40% of both total sales and operating profits in 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PepsiCo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of PepsiCo With a trading volume of 4,765,515, the price of PEP is down by -2.97%, reaching $151.77. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for PepsiCo

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $164.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PepsiCo, which currently sits at a price target of $170. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for PepsiCo, targeting a price of $153. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PepsiCo, which currently sits at a price target of $171. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $172. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on PepsiCo, maintaining a target price of $158.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

