PepsiCo To Sponsor UEFA Women's Football - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo (PEP) has announced its multi-year partnership with UEFA Women's football. The partnership will see PepsiCo support women's football at all levels through to Summer 2025. The company said its new partnership will sit alongside current multi-year sponsorship of the Men's UEFA Champions League.

PepsiCo said the company will deploy an inclusive UEFA activation strategy across the Men's and Women's platforms, with the Pepsi trademark, Lay's and Gatorade brands continuing to take the lead.

"PepsiCo is proud to unify and strengthen our global partnership with UEFA to now include UEFA Women's football," said Ram Krishan, Global Chief Commercial Officer, PepsiCo.

