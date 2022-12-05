Markets
PEP

PepsiCo To Double Reusable Packaging Options By 2030

December 05, 2022 — 08:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), a food and drink company, said on Monday that it pans to double the percentage of all beverage servings it sells delivered through reusable models, from 10 percent to 20 percent by 2030.

Reuse of the materials is also a critical factor to meet PepsiCo's targets to cut virgin plastic per serving by 50 percent by 2030 and to become Net Zero by 2040.

Across the world, PepsiCo has more than 80 markets which offer reusable packaging solutions including SodaStream and SodaStream Professional, Refillable and returnable glass and plastic programs

The company also said, "Many of our brands, including Gatorade, Propel, Muscle Milk and Evolve, are offered as concentrated powders or tablets to allow consumers to customize the drink to their preferences in their own containers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.