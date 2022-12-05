PepsiCo To Cut Hundreds Of Corporate Jobs : Report

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo (PEP) will cut hundreds of corporate jobs in North America to simplify the organization, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

The job cuts affect the company's North America beverage business, which is based in Purchase, New York-based, and its North America snacks and packaged-foods business, which has headquarters in Chicago and Plano, Texas, the report said.

According to the Journal, the job cuts will be heavier in the beverage business because the snacks unit already has trimmed positions with a voluntary retirement program.

