PepsiCo To Buy Rockstar Energy Beverages For $3.85 Bln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) has agreed to acquire Rockstar Energy Beverages, which produces beverages designed for those who lead active lifestyles from athletes to rock stars. Its products are available in over 30 flavors in over 30 countries. PepsiCo does not expect the acquisition to be material to its revenue or earnings per share in 2020.

"As we work to be more consumer-centric and capitalize on rising demand in the functional beverage space, this highly strategic acquisition will enable us to leverage PepsiCo's capabilities to both accelerate Rockstar's performance and unlock our ability to expand in the category with existing brands such as Mountain Dew," said PepsiCo CEO, Ramon Laguarta.

