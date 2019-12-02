PepsiCo To Buy BFY Brands

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Monday said it has agreed to buy BFY Brands, the maker of PopCorners snacks. BFY Brands become a part of PepsiCo's Frito-Lay North America division.

The addition of BFY Brands will expand Frito-Lay's snacking portfolio and will help Pepsi to offer consumers more positive nutritious options.

"BFY Brands offers distinctive products that deliver the great taste and ingredients consumers are looking for," said Steven Williams, CEO, PepsiCo Foods North America. "Their production capabilities will support the growth of our existing, more-nutritious snack brands."

The PopCorners line of snacks is available in grocery stores nationwide and includes Flex Protein Crisps and Flourish Veggie Crisps.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals, including regulatory approvals.

