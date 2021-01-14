Markets
PepsiCo To Achieve Net-zero Emissions By 2040 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) announced Thursday plans to more than double its science-based climate goal, targeting a reduction of absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its value chain by more than 40% by 2030. It has accelerated efforts to build a more resilient and sustainable food system.

This action is expected to result in the reduction of more than 26 million metric tons of GHG emissions or the equivalent of taking more than five million cars off the road for a full year.

In addition, the company has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, one decade earlier than called for in the Paris Agreement.

The company's emissions target aligns to the Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge and has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative as the most ambitious designation available through their process.

