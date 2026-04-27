PepsiCo (SWX:PEP) Price Target Increased by 15.66% to 139.23

The average one-year price target for PepsiCo (SWX:PEP) has been revised to CHF 139,23 / share. This is an increase of 15.66% from the prior estimate of CHF 120,38 dated July 17, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 104,66 to a high of CHF 163,21 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.31% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 144,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,537 funds or institutions reporting positions in PepsiCo. This is an decrease of 892 owner(s) or 20.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEP is 0.37%, an increase of 15.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.70% to 1,032,866K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 33,618K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,257K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 29,595K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,628K shares , representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 28,090K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,794K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%.

Bank Of America holds 21,150K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,255K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 21,034K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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