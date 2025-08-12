PepsiCo Stock Shows Renewed Momentum: Buy the Rally or Step Back?

PepsiCo Inc. PEP has staged a solid rebound in the past three months, with shares climbing 11.1%, fueled by upbeat second-quarter 2025 results and encouraging guidance. Both revenues and earnings per share (EPS) topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed accelerated net revenue growth compared with the previous quarter, reflecting its ability to navigate a challenging environment.



International markets continued to deliver robust gains, and North America showed signs of stronger execution and rising competitiveness across key categories and channels. Looking ahead, PepsiCo aims to sustain its global momentum while sharpening its North American performance. Strategic priorities include driving growth through portfolio innovation, enhancing profitability via cost optimization and capturing market share across regions. The company reaffirmed its 2025 organic revenue growth target, with an improved core constant-currency EPS outlook, supported by easing foreign exchange pressures as the U.S. dollar weakens.



With 11% growth, the company has outperformed the broader Beverages – Soft Drinks industry and the Consumer Staples sector, which rose 1.5% each, in the past three months. The stock also outpaced the S&P 500’s growth of 9.3% in the same period.

PepsiCo’s 3-Month Price Performance



PEP’s performance is notably stronger than that of its competitors, The Coca-Cola Company KO, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP and Monster Beverage Corporation MNST, which have gained 2.6%, 4.7% and 5.7%, respectively, in the past three months.



PEP’s current share price of $144.87 is 19.4% below its recent 52-week high mark of $179.73, reflecting upside potential. Also, the stock trades 13.5% above its 52-week low of $127.60. PepsiCo is trading above its 50-day moving average, indicating a bullish outlook for the near term.

PEP Stock Trades Above 50-Day Moving Average



Decoding the Trends Driving PepsiCo Stock’s Momentum

PEP has entered the second half of 2025 with strong operational momentum and a clear roadmap for sustained growth. The company is doubling down on innovation, portfolio evolution and cost optimization, positioning itself to thrive in both developed and emerging markets. In North America, PepsiCo is advancing its “One North America” strategy, integrating food and beverage operations to unlock efficiencies, modernize its supply chain and boost marketplace execution.



Internationally, the company continues to build on robust demand, with initiatives to expand flavor and texture offerings tailored to local preferences and leverage global partnerships like Formula 1 to strengthen brand visibility.



A critical focus for PepsiCo in 2025 is managing supply-chain pressures from global trade dynamics and related tariff impacts. The company has identified mitigation strategies that include adjusting sourcing for key inputs, optimizing manufacturing and distribution footprints, and sharpening revenue management tactics. Automation, digitalization and advanced analytics are being deployed across plants, warehouses and distribution centers to reduce costs and enhance agility. These steps are expected to partially offset higher costs while maintaining investment capacity for brand building, channel expansion and product innovation.



Looking ahead, PepsiCo’s disciplined execution, combined with its multi-year productivity initiatives, is designed to balance short-term cost challenges with long-term value creation. PepsiCo seeks to protect profitability and maintain market share gains by focusing on controllable factors and staying agile amid shifting trade dynamics.With a focus on consumer-driven innovation and strategic efficiency, the company appears well-positioned to sustain momentum despite tariff headwinds, reinforcing investor confidence in its growth outlook.

PEP’s Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PepsiCo’s 2025 and 2026 EPS moved up 1.78% and 1.81%, respectively, in the last 30 days. The upward revision in earnings estimates indicates that analysts are gaining confidence in the company’s growth potential.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP’s 2025 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 1.3% and that for EPS indicates a decline of 1.8%. For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PepsiCo’s sales and EPS implies 3.2% and 5.2% year-over-year growth, respectively.



PepsiCo’s Discounted Valuation

PEP is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 17.53X, below the industry average of 18.03X and the S&P 500’s average of 22.69X.



At 17.53X P/E, PEP is trading at a valuation much lower than its competitors, such as Coca-Cola and Monster Beverage, which are delivering solid growth and trade at higher multiples. KO and MNST have forward 12-month P/E ratios of 22.61X and 31.86X, both significantly higher than PepsiCo. However, the stock’s current valuation is above Keurig Dr Pepper’s 16.27X multiple.



Is PEP a Lucrative Buy Right Now?

PepsiCo’s recent share price rebound reflects its strong operational execution and the market’s confidence in its growth strategy. Powered by solid quarterly results, expanding global demand and a sharp focus on innovation and cost efficiencies, the company is well-equipped to navigate macroeconomic challenges, including tariff pressures. Its “One North America” integration, coupled with international expansion and ongoing productivity gains, positions PepsiCo to deliver sustained growth and profitability.



Positive revisions in analyst estimates highlight increasing confidence in the company’s earnings outlook, reinforcing its appeal as a long-term investment. At the same time, PepsiCo’s valuation remains attractive relative to many peers in the beverages sector and the broader market, suggesting room for further upside.



With strong fundamentals, a clear strategic roadmap and supportive market sentiment, PepsiCo appears set to build on its momentum, making it a timely and compelling buy for investors seeking both stability and growth potential. PEP stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

