PepsiCo Stock Rises 9.4% in 6 Months: Buy Now or Stay Focused?

PepsiCo Inc. PEP has staged a notable comeback, with its stock climbing 9.4% in the past six months, reflecting renewed investor optimism. Despite the rally, the company has underperformed the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry’s 12.4% return but outperformed the broader Consumer Staples sector’s 5.4% rise. The stock has also outpaced the S&P 500’s 7.8% increase in the same period.

PepsiCo’s 6-Month Price Performance



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Despite decent growth, the PEP stock has underperformed key competitors, including The Coca-Cola Company KO, Primo Brands Corporation PRMB and Monster Beverage Corporation MNST, which have risen 12.4%, 10.3% and 27.3%, respectively, in the past six months.



Currently priced at $155.96, the PEP stock trades 9.1% below its 52-week high of $171.48. Also, the stock trades 22.2% above its 52-week low of $127.60. PepsiCo is trading below its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average, indicating a mixed outlook for the near and long terms.

PEP Stock Trades Below 50-Day SMA & Above 200-Day Moving Average



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Let us break down what’s fueling the company’s resilient share price momentum and future upside.

Factors Supporting PepsiCo’s Recent Momentum

PEP’s recent momentum has been driven by a combination of strong international growth, product innovation, strategic brand investments and disciplined execution. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported 8.5% net revenue growth, driven by improved organic sales, foreign exchange benefits and acquisitions. Management highlighted that every business segment contributed to organic revenue growth, while the international business achieved its 20th consecutive quarter of at least mid-single-digit organic revenue expansion.



Innovation has played a major role in strengthening PepsiCo’s performance. The company expanded functional and healthier offerings, such as Gatorade Zero Sugar, Gatorlyte, Propel, Pepsi Prebiotic and Doritos Protein, to align with evolving consumer preferences. PepsiCo also invested in affordability initiatives, refreshed packaging and simplified ingredients across several brands to improve consumer engagement.



PepsiCo benefited from strong momentum in away-from-home channels and successful partnerships, including collaborations with Major League Baseball and Celsius Holdings. Operationally, record productivity savings and disciplined capital allocation helped support profit growth despite a volatile macroeconomic environment. Management remains confident in its strategy, reaffirming its 2026 guidance and emphasizing continued focus on innovation, brand building and productivity improvements.

PEP’s 2026 Guidance Reflects Strong Earnings Visibility

PepsiCo’s 2026 guidance reflects strong earnings visibility despite a volatile macroeconomic environment. Management reaffirmed its full-year outlook, expecting organic revenue growth of 2-4% and core constant-currency EPS growth of 4-6%. The company also projected overall net revenue growth of 4-6%, supported by foreign exchange tailwinds and contributions from acquisitions.



PepsiCo highlighted that productivity savings, disciplined capital allocation and systematic commodity hedging programs are expected to help offset cost pressures. The company remains committed to shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases, reinforcing confidence in its long-term financial outlook.

PepsiCo’s Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP’s 2026 and 2027 EPS inched up 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, in the past 30 days. The upward revision in earnings estimates indicates that analysts are gaining confidence in the company’s growth potential.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP’s 2026 sales and EPS suggests year-over-year growth of 5.1% and 6%, respectively. For 2027, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PepsiCo’s sales and EPS implies 3.2% and 6.2% year-over-year growth, respectively.



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PEP’s Valuation

PepsiCo is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 17.69X, below the industry average of 18.95X and the S&P 500’s average of 21.83X.



At 17.69X P/E, PEP is trading at a valuation much lower than its competitors, such as Coca-Cola and Monster Beverage, which are delivering solid growth and trade at higher multiples. Coca-Cola and Monster Beverage have forward 12-month P/E ratios of 23.74X and 32.34X, respectively. However, PEP’s current valuation is above Primo Brands’ 13.74X multiple.



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PepsiCo’s Investment Rationale

PEP appears well-positioned to sustain its recovery momentum, supported by improving operational performance, strong international growth, continued product innovation and disciplined cost management. The company’s recent stock gains, coupled with positive earnings estimate revisions, reflect growing confidence among analysts and investors in its long-term growth trajectory. Moreover, PEP’s relatively attractive valuation compared with major beverage peers adds to its appeal for value-conscious investors seeking stability and consistent earnings growth.



However, risks tied to macroeconomic uncertainty, competitive pressures, changing consumer preferences and execution challenges remain. While PepsiCo offers a compelling mix of growth, resilience and reasonable valuation, investors may prefer to closely monitor upcoming quarters for sustained execution and stronger technical momentum before taking fresh positions in the stock.



PepsiCo currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.